Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James Is Poised To Be The Next Paramount Star; Headlines Sept 20 Fights

New York (September 19, 2019) – Eight fights ago, “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (Elmont, NY 10-0 7KO’s) entered The Paramount in Huntington, NY for the first time. The date was March 5, 2016 and “The Jackpot” was opposing Neyeine Muang in a 4-round welterweight contest. From that point on, James had one goal on his mind, headline a “Rockin’ Fights.” This Friday, September 20, he will realize his dream as he will be the main event at the storied venue.

Tyrone James has been on some impressive “Rockin’ Fights” cards that include some of Long Island’s biggest success stories. In 2016, James appeared on the undercard of CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN, the record holder for most appearances at The Paramount. In November of 2018, James appeared on the undercard of the original king of The Paramount, former World Champion, CHRIS ALGIERI. However, the time has come for James to reach his goal, to have his name next to Paramount legends, who were all developed at the renown venue in Huntington, later going on to be title contenders, and world champions.

Does James feel pressure knowing that the likes of Chris Algieri, Cletus Seldin and JOE SMITH JR. amongst others, were developed and performed at the highest level of the sport by becoming Paramount headliners, exactly where James finds himself on Friday night? “Pressure?” said James, “from what i know, pressure makes diamonds, so if there’s any pressure it must be good pressure for me to succeed.” While he may not feel the pressure of living up to the Paramount legends, James is not taking this opportunity lightly, ” It means a lot to me. A lot of great fighters have headlined at The Paramount, and to have my name beside theirs means a lot.”

As for what fans can expect come Friday night’s main event, as per usual, the charismatic James was not bashful, “fans can expect a great show. Speed, power and flash, because I make sure you see that every time I come out.”

