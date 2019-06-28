Umar Kremlev: “AIBA Extraordinary Congress, where a new president will be elected, will be held on November, 15 in Lausanne”

(June 27, 2019) – The Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation, EUBC First Vice President, AIBA Executive Committee member Umar Kremlev commented on the decisions of the AIBA Extraordinary Executive Committee, which was held in Geneva on Thursday.

The Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) voted to annul the article of the AIBA bylaw, according to which Gafur Rakhimov could return to the presidency of the organization. The initiative was supported by 13 members, one against, eight abstained.

AIBA Executive Committee voted to hold an Extraordinary Congress, at which the new AIBA leadership will be elected. It will be held on November 15, 2019, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The decision was taken unanimously.