Undefeated Crowley to Face Spoiler McLellan

(January 7, 2019) – On Saturday, February 9, at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, hometown favourite Cody “The Crippler” Crowley’s CCC Promotions will promote, and he will fight in the 12-round main event of, “Homecoming IV- Bad Blood,” a night of world-class professional boxing.

In the toughest test of his career, the undefeated Crowley (16-0, 9 KOs) will defend his CPBC Canadian and International Super Welterweight Championships against former Canadian champion Stuart McLellan (25-2-3, 10 KOs).

Tickets for “Homecoming IV- Bad Blood” are priced at $62.15, $39.55 and $28.25 and are available at www.memorialcentre.ca. VIP Floor Tickets are also available through CCC Promotions (text or call 705.927.3265).

25-year-old Crowley, from nearby Douro, Ontario, now resides and trains in Las Vegas with Ibn Cason, brother of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. The aggressive southpaw has gained notoriety and intense popularity back home for, among countless other world champions, serving as Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s sparring partner for the Pacquiao and Conor McGregor fights.

Officially his own promoter as President of CCC Promotions, Crowley won the CPBC International Super Welterweight Title in May 2017 with a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Edgar Ortega. In May 2018, he added the CPBC National Championship with a unanimous decision over Canadian rival Kevin Higson.

“He’s one of the first guys I wanted to fight when I turned pro,” said Crowley of McLellan. “He calls me out after every fight. I’ve offered him purses before, but now he realizes this is his biggest opportunity for a fight in Canada. I think it’ll be a great fight. We are going to bang it out, toe-to-toe. He thinks he has experience on his side and keeps saying I’m not ready, but people have only seen about 20% of what I can do. He’s a big guy who walks around at 175 lbs or so. He hunts you down and comes forward and tries to break you down, but that’s what I do. And I do it way better.”

32-year-old McLellan is an 11-year professional and former national champion, currently riding a 13-fight winning streak dating back to 2015. A determined and active pressure fighter, McLellan has gained a reputation as a spoiler for fighting and winning in the opponent’s hometown.

McLellan maintains that Crowley isn’t ready for a fighter with his experience.

“I know he’s got money behind him and gets the best training in Vegas, but all the glitz and glamor mean nothing to me. It’s nothing new to be on the road and be a road warrior. I won the Canadian title in the guy’s hometown. He thinks he’s ready for me, but he has no idea what he’s getting into. He’s going to find out on February 9. I have too much experience. I’m a very busy fighter and people have a hard time dealing with it. The stuff he’s learning right now is already second nature to me. 21 years of experience speaks for itself.”

The exciting undercard, packed with Canadian and international talent, will be announced shortly.

On fight night, doors open at 6 pm, with the first fight starting at 7 pm. The Memorial Centre is located at 151 Lansdowne Street in Peterborough. The Memorial Centre is a 4,329-seat multi-purpose arena. Built in 1956, it is now home to the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League and the Peterborough Lakers of the Major Series Lacrosse league. For more information, visit www.memorialcentre.ca.