Undefeated Fighters Tyler Howard and Rolando Vargas In Action Tonight

NEW YORK (July 19, 2019)–Two members of the Split-T Management stable will be on display in supporting bouts on Friday night at The MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Undefeated middleweight Tyler Howard will take on hard-nosed Philly Fighter Jamaal Davis, while undefeated lightweight Rolando Vargas squares off with fellow undefeated fighter Nathaniel Lee Davis.

Those bouts will be part of the undercard of fellow Split-T fighter, Teofimo Lopez taking on Masayoshi Nakatani in an IBF Lightweight Elimination bout.

Howard of Crossville, Tennessee has a record of 17-0 with 11 knockouts. The 25 year-old Howard is eager to get back in the ring after his scheduled fight for June 28th fell out at the last moment when his opponent was 14 pounds over the contracted weight.

Howard is coming off the two best wins of his career as he stopped Isiah Seldon (12-1-1) in the 1st round; a win over Cristian Olivas (16-3) on February 15th.

In Davis, Howard will be taking on a veteran who has 33 fights on his ledger Davis has wins over Joey Damalavez (2-0), Terrence Williams (4-1) and Blake Mansfield (6-1-1).

Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, was a 2017 National Junior Olympic Champion, will take on undefeated Nathaniel Lee Davis (1-0) in a lightweight bout, scheduled for four-rounds.

Davis will be the 2nd undefeated opponent for Vargas in three fights.

The Top Rank promoted card can be seen live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 PM ET.