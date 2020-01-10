Undefeated Giant Super Flyweight Brian Cannady Jr Set For Big 2020

(January 9, 2020) – Undefeated 5ft 10 bantamweight Brian ‘Big Cannon’ Cannady Jr is excited ahead of 2020, as he readies himself for title fights in the new decade.

Fort Myers native Cannady Jr, who stood out as an amateur, has gone 11-0 as a professional, with his last outing producing one of the Florida knockouts of the year in the first round against a well-matched opponent who had never previously been knocked out in that fashion.

Cannady Jr, who is guided by Oddsox’ Ryan Rickey, opened up about his 2019, and how that has put him in a position for title contention in 2020.

He said, “I’m very grateful to my training team and my manager Ryan Rickey for getting me top-class opportunities in 2019. I have been fighting regularly in 2019 and have racked up 11 wins already as a professional, so I am moving along nicely. I am really happy with how things are going so this is really good for my career.

“I have spent time up in Andre Rozier’s Havoc Camp with his guided fighters Duke Micah, Richard Commey and many others and that has really helped move me to the next level of my game. I believe that I can follow in their footsteps and become a champion.”

Cannady Jr is set for a February return in either Florida or New York and ‘The Brain’ discussed his wishes for 2020. He said, “My hopes for 2020 are to win titles and I’m confident that my team can get me the opportunities for titles.

“I’m going to move down to super flyweight. I am massive for super flyweight and I make the weight easily. I believe that I can be a world champion at 115 and 118 pounds but I need to keep working hard in the gym to make that happen.

“I want to fight all over the country not just in the south, and my dream is to box in New York at Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center, so I’m hoping that I can make that a reality in 2020.”