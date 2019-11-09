Undefeated Middleweight Diego Pacheco in Action Tonight in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (November 9, 2019)–Split-T Management’s undefeated middleweight Diego Pacheco will be in action TONIGHT!! when he takes on Aaron Casper in a six-round bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

November 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Diego Pacheco steps on the scale to weigh in for the November 9, 2019 Matchroom Boxing USA fight card at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Pacheco of Los Angeles has a record of 6-0 with five knockouts.

Pacheco has defeated four undefeated opponents, with his last win coming on September 14th when he knocked out undefeated Terry Fernandez in three rounds in Carson, California.

Casper is the most experienced foe in Pacheco’s young career as he brings in a record of 5-3 with four knockouts.

“I am very excited for this because it is in my hometown at Staples Center, my camp went very well. I have not seen anything on Casper. I just know that he is tall, so I had good sparring partners to prepare well for this fight, and I expect him to be very tough,” said Pacheco

The 18 year-old Pacheco has kept a busy work schedule since turning professional as this will be Pacheco’s 6th start this year and 7th in the last calendar year.

“I am very young, and every fight is a learning experience. My team has kept me very active and it’s a pace where I think I will be competing for world championships before others at my age.”

Being from Los Angeles, Pacheco has seen many of the world class events that have taken place at Staples Center, and on Saturday night he will look to add his name to the list of high-class athletes that have played the Los Angeles venue,

“As long as I could remember, it has been a dream of mine to fight at the Staples Center. It is where the Lakers and Clippers play, and to participate in a fight here is amazing, and I am so grateful that I can display my talents at the biggest venue in my city.”

“I just want everyone to follow my journey.”

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN beginning at 7 PM ET.