Undefeated Super Featherweights, Misael Lopez And James Wilkins Battle For The ABF Continental Americas Strap

DENVER (August 28, 2018) – Never in the history of boxing has there been so much anticipation and expectations from a contest between two highly touted young professional boxers. And with good reason, highly amateur decorated boxers seldom fight any opponent with a pulse, which is why most fail to become contenders, household names, much less become bona fide world champions. On September 16, 2018, Mexican independence Day boxing fans across the United States and worldwide will be treated to a boxing contest between two boxers that are the “Exception” to the rule.

Misael Lopez undefeated In eight professional contests had a stellar amateur boxing career with 80 plus fights. As an amateur Lopez claims multiple Colorado Golden Glove titles as he was victorious at the famed Gene Lewis Nationals and fought the main event, televised bout at the World Amateur ‘Desert Showdown’ tournament. Unfortunately, USA Boxing rules and regulations would not allow Lopez to compete in USA Boxing National and Olympic qualifying events, nor would allow Lopez to compete on an international level because of non-citizenship.

James Wilkins also shines as an amateur, claiming victories in international competition traveling to China and Ireland. Wilkins is a five-time New York State amateur champion and fought in the 2016 Olympic trials.

Now, as undefeated professionals, Lopez and Wilkins will face each other for the American Boxing Federation’s (ABF) super featherweight Continental Americas Title.

The contest will headline InsideBoxing Promotions, Mexican Independence Day event ‘Golpes Y Gritos’ Sunday, September 16, 2018 held at the Imperium Event Center, 3051 West 74th Ave., Westminister, CO 80030. Tickets to the event are priced at $65 VIP table seats; $45 Reserved and $35 General Admission. The event will also be streamed live on IBtv.us for $19.99.

The co-main event will pair Efrain Morales (7-0) from Garden City, KS against local boxer Brad Jackson (18-12-1) for the ABF Super welterweight United States title.

Morales fights out of the famed Garden City Boxing Club, which produced world champions Victor Ortiz and Brandon Rios and is trained by Rios’ father, Manuel Rios and Eduardo Castillo. Morales plans on coming into Denver and claim his first title on his way to a world crown.

Jackson, can’t wait for this fight, “The young pup has no idea what it takes to get into the ring with a war dog!” “This belt will stay in Denver!”.

The supporting cast includes:

Mexican National champions, Javier Dario Aragon and Sergio Lopez will be making their professional debuts against separate opponents. Aragon will face Ernest Hunt from Colorado Springs, CO and Lopez will face Genesis Wynn from Denver, CO.

Mario Sierra from Greeley, CO is paired against Misael Reyes, from Kansas City, KS in a featherweight contest. Taylor Robinson, Greeley, CO takes on Dean Risher from Riverton, WY in a lightweight contest and Eric Vargas from Garden City, KS will face James Rizzo from Cheyene, WY at super featherweight.

The event will also include the United States Boxing League (USBL) Semi-Pro elimination contests. Scheduled to see action are:

Heavyweights: JoseValdez, Colorado Springs, CO vs. Anthony Young, Riverton, WY; Josmar Salgado, Brighton, CO vs. Mario Arguello, Gillette, WY at 165lbs.; Mike O’Connell, Netherland, CO vs. Nick Choiniere, Loveland, CO at 155lbs.; Nicholas Herrera, Denver Vs. Rodolfo Jimenez, Denver at 132lbs. and Juan Perez, Denver vs. Steve Brown, Ft. Collins, CO at 125lbs.

Doors open at 2:30pm (MT) with action beginning at 3PM. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. The live stream can be purchased by visiting www.IBtv.us. For information, call 720.297.7654