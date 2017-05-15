USBL Brings You Semi-Pro Boxing Action

DENVER (May 15, 2017) – The United States Boxing League (USBL) was established over 5 years ago with a mission to fill the void between amateur and professional boxing. USBL is pleased to announce semi-pro action as part of InsideBoxing Promotion’s ‘Summer Heat’ series of boxing events.

Semi-Pro contests are an excellent method for boxers and trainers to gage a fighter’s performance and to select the right time to turn professional. USBL’s Semi-Pro contests are governed by the Colorado Boxing Commission and officiated by Colorado Boxing Commission officials.

Semi-Pro action takes place without headgear and t-shirts which is typical in amateur contests. The contests are scored and refereed by the same officials working professional action.

InsideBoxing Promotion’s Summer Heat Series of Boxing will consist of 3 events throughout the summer before shifting into the autumn season of boxing events.

The first event will take place on Friday, June 16 at the Imperium Event Center in Westminister, Colorado. Boxers interested in competing in Semi-Pro action can send requests to admin@usboxingleague.com, must 18 years old.

