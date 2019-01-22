Vikas Krishan and Janelson Figueroa Bocachica Score Big Wins

NEW YORK (JANUARY 22, 2019)-Two prized prospects under the Split-T Management banner scored big wins this past weekend.

Two-Time Indian Olympian, Vikas Krishan made a successful pro debut with a 2nd round stoppage over Steven Andrade in a scheduled six-round junior middleweight bout on night Friday at The Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

On Saturday, Janelson Figueroa Bocachica ran his record to 13-0 as he notched his 9th stoppage with a 1st round blowout of Victor Abreu in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Krishan was impressive as he applied intense pressure over the six-fight veteran Andrade. In round two, the high-volume punching Krishan broke down Andrade with fast combinations that forced the referee to stop the bout at 2:31 of the 2nd stanza.

Krishan is promoted by Top Rank.

Bocachica, who resides in Detroit, MI returned to his native land of Puerto Rico and impressed the audience with an explosive performance to continue the dominant run of his professional career.

The 20 year-old Bocachica started the fight very aggressively by throwing straights and hooks to the body and head, eventually dropping Abreu at the end of the 1st round with a right uppercut. Although Abreu got up at the bell, he decided he didn’t want anymore, and retired in the corner.