WBO World Championship Added to ‘Release The Beast’ Boxing Event. The “Princess” is Coming

DENVER (January 13, 2019) – Undefeated Ema “Princess” Kozin, the youngest world professional boxing champion in history from Slovenia will be fighting in Westminister, Colorado, USA for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Super Middleweight Championship. The 20 year old from Ljubljana, Slovenia has made quite an impact in the world of boxing by becoming a world champion at the young age of 19. On October 14, 2017 Kozin fought and defeated Florence Muthoni for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International Female Middleweight and the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Female Middleweight Titles. Since becoming a world champion Kozin has amassed an impressive assemblage of hardware. The victories include these championships in addition to the above named: International Boxing Association World Middleweight, Global Boxing Council World Middleweight and the International Boxing Association World Super Middleweight Titles.

On February 16, 2019, Kozin makes the trip to the United States and will fight for the WBO World Super Middleweight Crown. The contest will be part of Inside Boxing Promotions “Release the Beasts” in Westminister, Colorado USA on February 16, 2019 and will broadcast on IBtv.us ViewVision®

On the card:

ABF Super Featherweight Champion Misael Lopez, Denver, Colorado via Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico verus an opponent to be announced.

Former Mexican National Champions turned professional, super middleweight Javier Aragon, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico vs opponent to be announced. Welterweights Sergio Lopez, Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico vs Chris Arguello, Colorado Spring, Colorado.

Multiple Golden Gloves and PAL National Champion Alex Love, Westminister, Colorado vs. Leesa Daniel, Austin, Texas in a super bantam contest.

Kirstie Simmons, Aurora, Colorado vs undefeated Ayanna Vasquez, Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Josmar Salgado, Brighton, Colorado Vs. Thomas Alvidrez, Longmont, Colorado, Super Middleweights

Genesis Wynn, Denver, Colorado Vs. Vlad Dandu, Grand Junction, Colorado, Welterweights

Sergio Lujan, Denver, Colorado Vs. Opponent to be announced, Lightweight

