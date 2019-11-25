Weekend Championship Results [Boxing]

Saturday, November 23, 2019

CALIFORNIA, Indio

Rene Alvarado KO7 Andrew Cancio For the WBA World Super Featherweight Championship

Can Xu UD12 Manny Robles III For the WBA World Featherweight Championship

Rashidi Ellis UD10 Eddie Gomez For the WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Championship

NEVADA, Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder KO7 Luis Ortiz For the WBC World Championship

Brandon Figueroa SD12 (Draw) Julio Ceja For the WBA Super Bantamweight Championship

Leo Santa Cruz UD12 Miguel Flores For the WBA World Super Featherweight Championship

NEW YORK, Huntington

Daniel Gonzalez UD10 Johnny Hernandez For the WBC FECARBOX Super Lightweight Championship

Simone Federici UD10 Stivens Bujaj For the WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Championship

TEXAS, Houston

Dominick Guinn UD6 Terrell Jamal Woods For the ABF American West Heavyweight Championship

Friday, November 22, 2019

MICHIGAN, Detroit

Taylor Duerr U8 Neller Obregon For the NABF Junior Light Heavyweight Championship

ARGENTINA San Lorenzo, Santa Fe

Yamil Alberto Peralta UD10 Marcos Antonio Aumada For the WBC Latino Cruiserweight  Championship

FRANCE, Cahors, Lot

Gloria Gallardo TKO6 Laetitia Arzalier For the IBO World Female Flyweight Championship

