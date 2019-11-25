Weekend Championship Results [Boxing]

Saturday, November 23, 2019
CALIFORNIA, Indio
Rene Alvarado KO7 Andrew Cancio For the WBA World Super Featherweight Championship
Can Xu UD12 Manny Robles III For the WBA World Featherweight Championship
Rashidi Ellis UD10 Eddie Gomez For the WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Championship
NEVADA, Las Vegas
Deontay Wilder KO7 Luis Ortiz For the WBC World Championship
Brandon Figueroa SD12 (Draw) Julio Ceja For the WBA Super Bantamweight Championship
Leo Santa Cruz UD12 Miguel Flores For the WBA World Super Featherweight Championship
NEW YORK, Huntington
Daniel Gonzalez UD10 Johnny Hernandez For the WBC FECARBOX Super Lightweight Championship
Simone Federici UD10 Stivens Bujaj For the WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Championship
TEXAS, Houston
Dominick Guinn UD6 Terrell Jamal Woods For the ABF American West Heavyweight Championship
Friday, November 22, 2019
MICHIGAN, Detroit
Taylor Duerr U8 Neller Obregon For the NABF Junior Light Heavyweight Championship
ARGENTINA San Lorenzo, Santa Fe
Yamil Alberto Peralta UD10 Marcos Antonio Aumada For the WBC Latino Cruiserweight Championship
FRANCE, Cahors, Lot
Gloria Gallardo TKO6 Laetitia Arzalier For the IBO World Female Flyweight Championship