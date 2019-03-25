Welterweight Contest Added to Stacked Windham Boxing Card

Windham, NH – [March 25, 2019] – Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight to take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire as Leomonster, Massachusetts’ Ryan Dibartolomeo returns to take on the pro-debuting Llamar Kelly of Saco, Maine in a four-round welterweight fight.

Dibartolomeo, coming from a mixed martial arts background, made his pro boxing debut back in January in Windham battling to a draw with the undefeated former amateur standout Wilner Mindez (2-0-1, 2 KO’s) in an all-out brawl that left the crowd at the Castleton on its feet wanting more.

He has no intention of leaving this fight to the judges this time.

“I’m going to come forward and let the hands fly! I’m going to press my opponent until he looks for a way out then I will put him away and get my hand raised,” said Dibartolomeo.

“Switching sports from MMA to boxing I was a little unsure about how things would go last time. This time around I know what to expect, I know what I’m getting into and expect to get the finish! This one isn’t going the distance,” he further exclaimed.

Kelly is fulfilling a lifelong dream of turning pro as a boxer following an amateur career that saw him compete mostly in New Hampshire and Maine. He is a well-traveled sparring partner for many welterweight boxers all across New England.

“I’m ready for war on May 31st against a tough fighter,” said Kelly. “I’ll be ready and I sure hope he is too.”

Tickets for the May 31, 2019 fight night event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

