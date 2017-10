October 4, 2014

From WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman in Baku:

The WBC has concluded the process, according to its Clean Boxing Program protocol, in the adverse finding of Luis Ortiz. An official ruling has been sent to the corresponding parties.

The WBC has withdrawn its sanction of the Deontay Wilder vs. Ortiz fight, and Wilder will fight next his mandatory fight against Bermane Stiverne.