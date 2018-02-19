William Silva headlines

Tampa, FL (February 18, 2018) – Lightweight contender William “Baby Face” Silva returns to the ring Saturday, March 3 to face rugged Rogelio Casarez at Banquet Master in Clearwater, FL.

The eight-bout card is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and tables can be purchased by calling 813-734-2461. Fans can also watch the card live for only $9.99 at Fite.tv/watch/lightweight-battle/2mzhw/. The first bout is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hailing from Sao Paolo, Brazil but residing in Florida, Silva has an excellent 24-1 professional record with 14 of those victories by knockout. The former WBO Latino Lightweight titlist fought highly-touted Felix Verdejo on HBO in 2016 but came up short in a gutsy performance. Silva is looking to get back into the limelight but must first pass a tough test on the 3rd.

Known by his moniker “El Loco,” Casarez has proven his willingness to fight anybody, anytime, anywhere. The Arkansas native, who is 13-6 with 5 KO’s, fought 2012 Olympian Jamel Herring, undefeated Louis Cruz and two-division world title challenger Cesar Seda. In 2016, Casarez traveled all the way to China to capture the NABF and IBU 130 pound titles by outpointing previously unbeaten Ronnakit Boontree over twelve rounds.

The Silva-Casarez showdown is slated for ten rounds and is for the NBA World and IBO Continental 135 pound titles.

Popular Tampa cruiserweight Nicholas “The Showstopper” Iannuzzi returns to the squared circle for the first time in nearly four years to face Lemarcus Tucker of Arkansas in a six rounder. Known for his larger than life Personality, Iannuzzi has a solid 18-4 record with 10 KO’s. Tucker, 5-3-1 (3 KO’s), had all nine of his professional fights during Iannuzzi’s hiatus and looks for a second consecutive victory.

Ricky “Cowboy” Tomlinson of Thonotasassa, FL meets unbeaten Ernest Hall of Baltimore, MD in a four round featherweight contest. Tomlinson, 5-3-2 (3 KO’s) is a big local draw and fought his entire career in the Sunshine State.

Middleweight prospect Antonio Tarver Jr. of Orlando, FL looks to run his record to 5-0 when he meets Dallas, TX based veteran Carlos Dixon in a four round contest. Tarver Jr. is the son of former unified champion Antonio Tarver.

“We at Fire Fist Boxing are looking forward to an explosive night of boxing with championship bouts and a great undercard,” said Promoter Jody Caliguire. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the boxing fans for another great evening filled with international and local talent.”

In other undercard bouts, Joseph Fernandez meets Thomas Amaro in a six rounder, heavyweight Jordan Sanders challenges Rodriguez Cade over four rounds, Ozodbek Aripov faces Chaklit Ali Redwood in a four round junior middleweight tilt and Rufat Huseynov battles Emilio Rivera.