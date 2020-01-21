Williams defeats Keys at Battle at the Boat 125

TACOMA, Wash. (January 20, 2020) – Apparently former title contender Dannie Williams has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Williams, fighting for the second time following a lengthy hiatus, ended Andre Keys’ 11-fight winning streak with a 10-round unanimous decision in the main event of the Battle at the Boat 125 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

Williams appeared as the 96-94, 96-94 and 97-93 winner in the welterweight contest, improving his record to 24-3.

It was Williams’ second fight following a near 6 1/2-year layoff. He made his return last March, defeating Ronald Rivas. That marked his first fight since he lost to John Molina Jr in a bout for the NABO lightweight championship in January of 2013.

Key, who was fighting in front of his hometown, dropped to 12-2 with the loss.

In the semi-main event, Niko McFarland won a unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56) over Antonio Neal in a six-round welterweight fight.

Undefeated welterweight Jose Cervantes highlighted the undercard with a dominating win over Cody Brown (1-1). Cervantes improved to 2-0 with his second career knockout after putting away Brown via first round TKO (1:01).

Heavyweight Nick Mills (3-0, 2 KOs) also kept his perfect record intact by defeating Michael Johnson by third round TKO (1:22).

Also on the undercard, super middleweight Joe Aguilar (1-0) defeated Juan Jackson (2-3) by third round TKO (2:09) and lightweight Luis DeAlba (1-3) won a split decision over Marco Garcia (0-1-1).

Battle at the Boat 125 was brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions.

