World-Class Russians to Headline

Undefeated Russian Heavyweight Apti Davtaev Headlines Against Brazil’s Pedro Otas

(March 9, 2019) – On Thursday, April 18, at the Sportivnyy Kompleks “Kolizey” in Grozny City, Russian heavyweight crusher Apti Davtaev (16-0, 15 KOs) will headline a show entitled “Time of Legends,” in a 10-round showdown against Brazil’s Pedro Otas (32-4-1, 28 KOs).

The event, televised live on Russian public sports channel Match TV, will also feature WBA #7, IBF #6 and WBO #4 light heavyweight slugger Umar Salamov (23-1, 17 KOs) defending his WBO International Light Heavyweight Championship against Poland’s Norbert Dabrowski (22-7-2, 9 KOs), as well as fellow undefeated hometown hero Aslambek Idigov (15-0, 7 KOs) taking on Spain’s Ronny Landaeta (16-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO Europe Super Middleweight Title.

All three promising contenders recently concluded a six-week training camp at Detroit’s world-famous Kronk Gym under SugarHill Steward and Rick Phillips.

In his last ring appearance, in February of this year, 29-year-old Davtaev needed under a round to stop Missouri veteran Richard Carmack.

“I had an incredibly productive training camp and look forward to putting my skills to use April 18,” said the formidable Davtaev. “My goal is to win and inch closer towards the heavyweight world title. I am the new face in the heavyweight division!”

24-year-old Salamov was last seen successfully defending his Eurasian Boxing Parliament Light Heavyweight and WBO International Light Heavyweight Championships in December of last year, via 10-round unanimous decision over Africa’s Emmanuel Anim.

“Training with Sugar has taken my boxing IQ to the next level,” said Salamov, “I look forward to putting in a dominant performance and making my claim for the light heavyweight world title this year!”

23-year-old Idigov was last seen stopping his countryman Konstantin Piternov after four rounds in December of last year.

“I am excited about fighting for a title against a skilled and highly respected Landaeta,” said Idigov. “I want to fight the best! I will prove that I am the best super middleweight in the world and a very important step is an impressive performance on April 18.”

“On April 18, three of the best contenders from Russia will look to take a significant step towards their goal of fighting for world titles in the near future,” said all three fighters’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “All unique, have shown improvement and world-class ability. I look forward to great fights and impressive wins.”