World-Ranked Junior Middleweight Thomas LaManna Headlines

ATLANTIC CITY (JUNE 20, 2019) — World-Ranked junior middleweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will be back in action on Saturday, July 20th at The brand new Carousel Room inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

LaManna will headline a massive 10-bout card that is promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

LaManna of Milville, New Jersey (27-2-1, 9 KOs) is ranked number-11 by the WBA and number-12 by the WBO, will be making his 1st start in 2019.

The 27 year-old LaManna, who was the former New Jersey State and WBC Fecarbox Welterweight champion, is unbeaten in his last seven outings to which he as gone 6-0-1.

LaManna has wins over Kendal Mena (20-3), Matthew Strode (25-6) and in his last bout, LaManna won an eight-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Mike Arnaoutis on November 16th, 2018 at The Showboat.

This will be the 21st fight in Atlantic City for LaManna, with this fighting being the 3rd at The Showboat.

LaManna’s opponent in the 10-round bout will be announced shortly.

Heavyweight Chazz Witherspoon in action

Seeing action in the six-round co-feature will be perennial contender Chazz “The Gentleman” Witherspoon.

Witherspoon of Paulsboro, New Jersey has a record of 38-3 with 29 knockouts.

The 15-year veteran has a seven year winning streak that has seen him go 8-0 in that time frame. Witherspoon has victories over Yul Witherspoon (1-0), Michael Alexander (11-0), Talmidge Griffis (24-6-3), Jonathan Haggler (18-1), Adam Richards (21-1), Ty Cobb (14-2), Nick Guivas (11-2-2), Michael Marrone (21-5) and his last bout when he stopped former world title challenger Santander Silgado on March 23rd at The Showboat.

Witherspoon’s opponent will be named shortly.

In six-round bouts:

Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Somers Point, New Jersey takes on Jordan Rosario (3-8) of Jersey City, NJ in a super welterweight contest.

Jaywon Woods (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Danville, VA takes on an opponent to be named in a cruiserweight fight.

Sahret Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico takes on 23 fight veteran Larry Knight of Birmingham, Georgia in a heavyweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Zachary Dubnoff (2-0, 2 KOs) of Springfield, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight contest.

Steve Moore (1-8, 1 KO) of Orange, NJ squares off with Ricky Nuno (2-3, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, NJ in a welterweight tussle.

Josue Rosa (2-0,2 KOs) boxes Steven Lopez (0-3) in a battle between Philadelphia based bantamweights.

Robert Terry (3-0) of Jersey City, New Jersey takes on an opponent to be named in a middleweight bout.

Shinard Bunch (2-0, 2 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will fight an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Tickets are now on sale for $125, $80 and $55 and can be purchased on www.rspboxing.com