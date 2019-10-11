Yang vs. Cai For WBF Asia Pacific Title In South Korea

(October 11, 2019) – The vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Bantamweight title is on the line, when South Korea´s Sung-Young Yang takes on Chinese co-challenger Fan Cai on Saturday, October 19.

They will headline a show promoted by Howon Kang at the Gyungju Gymnasium in Gyeongju-si, South Korea.

Unbeaten in his last eight outings, 23-year-old Yang, 7-2-5 (3), came very close to winning his first professional title this past January, when he drew with local man Jian Wang for a WBO regional title in Suzhou, China.

Southpaw Fan Cai, 5-3-1 (2), also twenty-three, is on a good run of his own and captured a WBC regional strap last time out, stopping Indonesian Pradatiya Alfarez in five rounds.

In a very interesting clash of up-and-comers, Cai will enter the bout full of confidence and success at the championship level, while Yang is determined to take the final step across the line to win a title.