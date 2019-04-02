Yunusov Shows With Decision Over Colon – Full Fight Results

Philadelphia, PA (April 1, 2019)–Three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov remained perfect by getting off the deck and fighting through a bad cut to win an eight-round unanimous decision over Carlos Colon in a junior lightweight bout that highlighted an action-packed ten bout card before a sold-out crowd on Friday night at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

The card was promoted by King's Promotions in association with Titans Boxing Promotions.

Yunusov was dropped by a right hand in round three. He was cut badly in the same round over his right eye. Yunusov was able to shake off the rough 3rd frame to come back and put Colon down with body shot’s in rounds four and five. Yunusov was able to control the action down the stretch, and win by scores of 79-71 and 78-71 twice.

Yunusov of Philadelphia by way of Tajakistan is now 7-0. Colon of Lares, Puerto Rico is 5-2.

Erik Spring and Terrance Williams locked up in a very competitive eight-round super welterweight battle that saw Spring come through with a majority decision.

Spring of Reading, PA won by scores of 77-75 and 76-75, while one card read even at 76-76.

Spring is now 12-2-2. Williams of York, PA is 5-3-1.

Popular super middleweight Brandon Robinson needed one left hand to the body to take out Lawrence Blakey at 2:49 of the 1st round of their scheduled six-round bout.

Robinson of Philadelphia is 12-2 with nine knockouts. Blakey of Pittsburgh is 5-13-2.

Colby Madison beat down Emilio Salas and scored a 2nd round stoppage in a scheduled six-round heavyweight bout.

Madison of Owings Mills, MD is 8-0-2 with five knockouts. Salas of Yonkers, NY is 5-3-1.

Laquan Evans took a four-round split decision over Jordan Demko in a a middleweight bout featuring pro debuters.

The fighters mixed it up in an entertaining four-round scrap that saw the fight go back and forth. Evans was able to overcome being dropped in the 1st round.

Evans was able to fight back, and win by scores of 39-37 and 38-37 with Demko winning a card 39-37.

Anthony Mercado proved to be too much for Andres Navarro by scoring a stoppage at the end of round five of a scheduled eight-round bout featuring junior welterweights based in Puerto Rico.

Mercardo is 13-4 with 11 knockouts. Navarro is 11-8-1.

Ryan Humburger and Brent Oren put on a display that not only thrilled the capacity crowd in attendance, but kept everyone on their feet for the duration of their middleweight bout.

Both guys took turns pounding away on each other, with each debuter being several times before Oren was worn down and not able to come out for round four.

Michael Coffie scored a vicious 2nd round stoppage over Eduardo Vitela in a scheduled six-round heavyweight bout.

Cofffie landed a thudding left hook that immediately knocked Vitela out, and the fight was stopped at 1:10 of the 2nd frame.

Coffie of Brooklyn, NY is 6-0 with five knockouts. Vitela of Durango, Mexico is 3-4.

Mark Dawson remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Jordan Morales in a welterweight contest.

Dawson dropped Morales in the 2nd round and cruised to the victory by scores of 60-53 twice and 59-54.

Dawson of Philadelphia is 6-0-1. Morales of Sunbury, PA is 3-7.

Javier Oquendo and Weusi Johnson battled to a four round draw in a super featherweight bout.

Oquendo won a card 39-37; Johnson won a card at 40-36; a 3rd card was even at 38-38.

Oquendo of Philadelphia is 3-1-1. Johnson of Wilmington, Delaware is 3-11-1.