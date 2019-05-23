Zab Judah And Cletus Seldin To Face Off In The Main Event

New York (May 20, 2019) – As the buzz continues to grow surrounding International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, the June 7th card at Turning Stone Resort Casino, proudly presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING is excited to announce that three titles and significant rankings are now at stake.

In the main event, 6-time world champion ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH (44-9 30KO’s) is set to take on New York knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (23-1 19KO’s), in a bout that has the boxing world ready for fireworks. Star Boxing is pleased to announce that both New York born fighters will be taking their shot at the NABA Super Lightweight Title in a 12-round bout. Judah enters this fight as a winner of his last two, by TKO and unanimous decision, respectively. Judah’s illustrious career includes an opponent list of elite boxing talent. With his eyes now set on a victory on June 7th, Judah hopes that it will lead to a super lightweight world title challenge in the near future. Opposing Judah is New York, Jewish pugilist, Cletus Seldin, who has been feared as one of the hardest punching Super Lightweight fighters. Seldin was one of the hottest prospects in NY and in 2017 he became the third ever fighter to make back-to-back featured appearances on HBO, alongside Hall of Famers, ROY JONES JR. and MIKE TYSON. Seldin knows the kind of benefits that will come if he can add a victory against an elite, world known fighter like Judah, on June 7th.

Star Boxing is also pleased to announce that the co-feature bout, between undefeated Frenchman, DAVID PAPOT (22-0 3KO’s), currently rated #8 by the WBA and veteran JAMES “BUDDY” McGIRT JR. (27-3-1 14KO’s), will be for the vacant WBA Intercontinental and WBO International Middleweight Titles. A win for either fighter will be a major step towards a future world title challenge. Papot, the current French Super Welterweight Champion, will be making his United States debut, against the veteran McGirt Jr., who will be fighting in front of his father, JAMES “BUDDY” MCGIRT, as he will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on the same weekend.

TICKETS:

Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to mingle with some of the biggest names in boxing, including boxing VIPs and Hall of Famers. Turning Stone will offer a unique boxing fan experience for guests who purchase tickets for the June 7thJudah vs. Seldin fight. For $50 (plus the purchase of a ticket), guests will receive access to the Boxing Hall of Fame Lounge, where boxing VIPs will be socializing throughout the night.

Tickets for Judah vs. Seldin are now available at the Turning Stone Box Office in person or by calling 315.361.7469 and 12:00 p.m. online at Ticketmaster. Prices start at only $35, with ringside seats available for $89 and $75

INFO:

On the biggest weekend in boxing, with many Hall of Famer’s in attendance, #JudahSeldin is bound to set off fireworks at Turning Stone on June 7th.

In the co-feature bout, James “Buddy” McGirt Jr. (Vero Beach, FL) will look to tip his hat to his father, James McGirt Sr. who is being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame during the same weekend, when he takes on tough undefeated Frenchman David Papot (Saint-Nazaire, France As a professional McGirt has found success and has faced some well-regarded fighters in his division, including, Carlos De Leon Jr., Edwin Rodriguez, and Raymond Joval. His opponent, undefeated Frenchman David Papot is taking the trip across the Atlantic Ocean with intentions of ruining the McGirt family weekend. Papot had 102 amateur bouts, 30 of which were with the French National team, earning French National Champion honors two times. In 2017 Papot earned the WBA Continental Middleweight Title, and later that year became the French National Super Welterweight Champion, having since defended the title three times.