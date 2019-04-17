Billel Dib Reacts To WBA Oceania Super Featherweight Title Victory

(April 16, 2019) – Billel Dib continued on his march towards a world title opportunity, as he produced a career-best performance against the tough Rey Juntilla, stopping the game Juntilla in round 8 in a fight that was dominated by the Australian Super Featherweight standout.

Dib now solidifies a position in the world top 15 and opened up regarding his victory over Juntilla, and assesses what lies ahead.

He said, “I thought I boxed very well and credit to Juntilla he really did come to fight and push me to my limits. I had a great camp with the Moloney’s and Bruno and that really has pushed me to the next level and I believe I am a world level fighter and that will continue to show as I am still improving.

“I have a high ranking now and I should have already boxed for a world title but politics prevented that. I want to fight for a world title in 2019 and I really believe I can bring a world title back to Australia in 2019. My time is now.”

The Super Featherweight division is crammed full of top talent at world level, and there are highly anticipated matchups to be made between the likes of Tevin Farmer, Gervonta Davis and many more. Dib assessed what he wants from the Super Featherweight division in the coming months and gave his view on the division as a whole.

‘Babyface’ said, “It’s a fantastic division and really is full of elite fighters. I would obviously love a fight with the likes of Gervonta Davis or Tevin Farmer but I doubt they would want to fight me and risk losing big money as the fight between them wouldn’t happen if I crashed the party.

“I would like to fight Andrew Cancio who is the WBA World Champion. He is a great fighter and has a style that I believed gelled with mine would create absolute fireworks and that’s what the public want – real and entertaining world title fights.

“I will travel anywhere to fight anyone it doesn’t really bother me, but I feel that a fight against Cancio is the most realistic going forward and one that I would emerge victorious in given the opportunity.”