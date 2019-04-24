Full Fight Card Announced for Saturday’s Bellator 220

SAN JOSE, Calif. – All 18 bouts for the highly anticipated Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch event, streamed exclusively on DAZN, have been announced when Bellator returns home to the SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, April 27.

Two title fights sit atop the card, as Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald (20-5) defends his title world against Jon Fitch (31-7-1, 1 NC) in the final opening round bout of the Welterweight World Grand Prix, while undefeated Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) returns to action against Veta Arteaga (5-2) in the evening’s co-headliner.

Bellator220: MacDonald vs. Fitch will stream live exclusively on DAZN, the fastest-growing sports streaming service in the world, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Limited tickets remain available at the ThreatMetrix Ticket Office at SAP Center at San Jose, as well as Ticketmaster.com and Bellator.com.

Three former world champions will also appear on the main card, as Benson Henderson (26-8) takes on the Bay Area’s own Adam Piccolotti (11-2) at lightweight, while Phil Davis (19-5, 1 NC) will run it back with Liam McGeary (13-3) in light heavyweight action. Additionally, featherweight Gaston Bolanos (4-1) looks to add to his impressive highlight reel when he kicks off the main card versus Nathan Stolen (8-4).

Preliminary action for Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch will feature the U.S. debut of second-generation Israeli fighter Aviv Gozali (1-0) in his sophomore appearance against Travis Crain (Pro Debut).

Complete Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Main Card:

Welterweight World Grand Prix Title Bout: Rory MacDonald (20-5) vs. Jon Fitch (32-7-1, 1 NC)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-2)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Benson Henderson (26-8) vs. Adam Piccolotti (11-2)

Light Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Phil Davis (19-5, 1 NC) vs. Liam McGeary (13-3)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Gaston Bolanos (4-1) vs. Nathan Stolen (8-4)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Undercard Bout: Aviv Gozali (1-0) vs. Travis Crain (Pro Debut)

160-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Chris Avila (6-7) vs. Brandon Faumui (4-3)

Flyweight Undercard Bout: Justin Tenedora (2-1) vs. Matt Perez (2-2)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Cass Bell (2-0) vs. Peter Ishiguro (1-0)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Hyder Amil (2-0) vs. Paradise Vaovasa (6-3, 1 NC)

140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Josh San Diego (8-4) vs. Brandon Laroco (5-1)

Middleweight Undercard Bout: Diego Herzog (4-2-1) vs. Jordan Williams (7-2, 1 NC)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Justin Roswell (3-2, 1 NC) vs. Abraham Vaesau (4-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Ignacio Ortiz (2-0) vs. Roger Severson (3-3)

Light Heavyweight Undercard Bout: Chuck Campbell (1-0) vs. Bruno Casillas (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Boris Novachkov (Pro Debut) vs. Chris Inocencio (0-1)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Thomas Ponce de Leon (2-0) vs. Jamario Mulder (2-3)

Flyweight Undercard Bout: Erik Gunha (Pro Debut) vs. Jon Adams (Pro Debut)