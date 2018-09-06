Michael Dutchover Headlines

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. /ORANGE, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2018) – Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs), a fast rising talent in the junior lightweight division, headlines a prospect rich card on Friday, Sept. 21, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Dutchover collides with once-beaten Luis Alberto Lopez (12-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico in the “New Blood” 8-round main event.

Dutchover, 20, hails from Midland, Tex., but has relocated to Santa Fe Springs, Calif. to take advantage of the rich sparring readily available to him in the greater Los Angeles area.

“I first came out to Santa Fe Springs the summer before my senior year of high school,” Dutchover said. “That’s when I met my current trainer Danny Zamora. He put me in with world champ Darleys Perez [WBA lightweight]. After that experience, I knew once I turned professional that I would want to live and train in this area.”

To prepare for Lopez, Dutchover has been clocking rounds against current WBA super bantamweight champion Danny Roman. The former cross country standout at Midland High School credits the elite level sparring for his rapidly evolving game.

“You have to be patient against guys like Danny Roman,” said Dutchover, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “He is too skilled for you to walk in there and think you are going to lay gloves on him. That’s been my biggest growth area. Just learning how to settle into a patient rhythm and capitalize on angels once I see them.”

Dutchover’s patience was on display in his latest outing, a second round, one-punch destruction of Sergio Martinez in July.

“I was setting him up from the first round,” Dutchover said. “He was leaving himself open and throwing lazy jabs. I sat on the right moment and delivered a right hand that ended his night.”

For his fight against the little known Lopez, Dutchover will rely on the experience he’s built up to this point.

“He has a good record on paper, but I know he hasn’t fought the level of talent that I have,” remarked Dutchover. “I’m heading into the fight with a lot of confidence.”

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via Thompson Boxing Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.