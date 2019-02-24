Ricky Medina Remains Undefeated

FLORESVILLE, TX (February 24, 2019) – Last night at the sold out Floresville Event Center, in Floresville, TX, Prince Ranch Boxing’s rising star and 5-Time National Champion, Ricky “El Castigo” Medina (3-0, 2 KO), was dominate in defeating Jose Casiano (1-1-1), going the distance (4-rounds) for the first time in his career. The event titled “Small Town Big Showdown” was promoted by Medina’s promoter, TMB & PRB Entertainment.

In the first round the 18-year old high school senior Medina, who resides in San Antonio, Texas, dictated the pace using his jab to set up his power shots. Casiano did his best to apply pressure throughout the fight but was unsuccessful as Medina used his superior boxing skills to counter his attack. Medina finished off the final round boxing on his toes as he cruised to victory.

“Casiano came to fight and was my toughest opponent so far in my career,” said Medina. “He kept coming forward, so I had to use my boxing ability to set up my shots. I know I’m not going to knock everyone out so going the distance for the first time was good for my confidence. I want to thank my team for all their hard work, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

“Medina was spectacular and showed he can box his way to victory,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He had a great crowd that came up from San Antonio and all of them got their money’s worth. Medina is a rising star in this sport, and we will have him back in the ring very soon.”

“Ricky Medina has all the tools to be something special in boxing,” said Rick Morones, of TBM & PRB Entertainment who promotes Medina. “His amateur pedigree showed in this fight as he boxed beautifully for the full four rounds. He dominated this fight and we are all happy with his performance.”

“I was really impressed with how Medina handled Casiano’s pressure,” stated Alex Draghici, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “He countered his attach with a nice jab, throwing his power shots off angles. His future is bright, and we have big plans for him.”